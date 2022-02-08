Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $90.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Whiting Petroleum’s core operations are focused in North Dakota's Williston Basin, with an enviable acreage of top-tier assets and a multi-year drilling inventory. The energy explorer’s continually improving drilling efficiency has driven down cash costs and led to attractive cash flows. In 2020, Whiting Petroleum came out of a pandemic-forced bankruptcy with a much stronger, viable capital structure than the previous highly leveraged balance sheet. Besides, the company anticipates free cash flow in excess of $425 million for 2021 if oil averages $60 per barrel. With the commodity price picture looking very upbeat, Whiting Petroleum currently looks well-positioned to meet its target. This should also help push its shares higher. Consequently, Whiting Petroleum is viewed as a preferred upstream energy firm to own now.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WLL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.63.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $76.75 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.53 and a 200-day moving average of $61.16.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice purchased 15,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,049.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $147,726,000 after buying an additional 1,873,833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $290,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,718 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,086,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,525,000 after acquiring an additional 898,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after acquiring an additional 513,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

