Zealium (NZL) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. Zealium has a market capitalization of $18,400.95 and approximately $3.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00009114 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008836 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,418 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,418 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

