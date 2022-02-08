Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Cut to $620.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $660.00 to $620.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.71.

ZBRA opened at $498.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $558.17. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $410.01 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

