Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.17.

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

ZNTL stock traded down $3.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.35. 9,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,245. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $34.48 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.03.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $1.22. Equities research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $534,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total transaction of $816,528.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,413 shares of company stock worth $10,887,742 over the last three months. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,429,000 after purchasing an additional 43,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

