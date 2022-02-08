Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of ZBH traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,730. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.48 and a 200 day moving average of $137.98. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $111.53 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.
In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Zimmer Biomet Company Profile
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.
