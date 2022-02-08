Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZBH. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.04.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.20. 17,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,730. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $111.53 and a 1 year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

