Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $353.18 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will report $353.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $351.65 million to $355.00 million. Zumiez posted sales of $331.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.82 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZUMZ shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of Zumiez stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.67. The company had a trading volume of 238,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,153. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.02. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $36.33 and a 1-year high of $55.10.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter worth $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the second quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter worth $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Zumiez in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Zumiez by 1,354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

