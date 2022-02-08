Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $500.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

OTCMKTS ZFSVF traded up $7.10 on Tuesday, hitting $477.10. The stock had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 351. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $449.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.46. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $383.00 and a 52-week high of $488.95.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.