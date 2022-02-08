Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Zurn Water Solutions Corporation supplies range of advanced water system solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, procuring, manufacturing and marketing products which provide and improve water. Its brands include Zurn, World Dryer, Hadrian Inc and Just Manufacturing. Zurn Water Solutions Corporation, formerly known as Rexnord Corporation, is based in MILWAUKEE, United States. “

Get Zurn Water Solutions alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ZWS. Robert W. Baird lowered Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of ZWS stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,133. Zurn Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $232.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zurn Water Solutions will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Troutman sold 34,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zurn Water Solutions (ZWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.