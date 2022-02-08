ZUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $9,479.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZUSD has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00048903 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.80 or 0.07059182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,062.73 or 0.99924959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00052179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00055041 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006288 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

