$0.04 EPS Expected for Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enfusion’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enfusion will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enfusion.

Get Enfusion alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

ENFN stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.17. 4,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,302. Enfusion has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth $3,969,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth $11,344,000.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enfusion (ENFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.