$0.09 EPS Expected for Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Great Elm Capital’s earnings. Great Elm Capital posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Great Elm Capital.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GECC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Great Elm Capital by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 141,970 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Great Elm Capital by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 353,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 37,918 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 48.3% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 16,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

GECC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.11. 699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,898. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.68 million, a PE ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.84. Great Elm Capital has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $4.07.

Great Elm Capital’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, February 28th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 500.06%.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Elm Capital (GECC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.