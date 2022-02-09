$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.17. STAAR Surgical reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover STAAR Surgical.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $3,984,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,518,470 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

STAA traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.66. 198,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 164.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.51 and its 200 day moving average is $112.83. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

