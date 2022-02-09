$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.17. STAAR Surgical reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover STAAR Surgical.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.
STAA traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.66. 198,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 164.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.51 and its 200 day moving average is $112.83. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $163.08.
STAAR Surgical Company Profile
STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on STAAR Surgical (STAA)
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
- Here’s Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Is About To Take Off
- Smoking Hot Results Sends Chipotle Mexican Grill Higher
- Institutions Are Buying Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Limited
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAAR Surgical (STAA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.