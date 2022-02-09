$0.18 EPS Expected for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Fortress Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 59.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $21.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FBIO shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,372,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,180,000 after purchasing an additional 229,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 47,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,248,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 141,445 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 683,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 14,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 338,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.92. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92. The company has a market cap of $204.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.30.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

