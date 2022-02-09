$0.19 EPS Expected for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Constellium reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Constellium.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,077,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,214,000 after purchasing an additional 144,400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellium stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.60. 569,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,701. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. Constellium has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $21.59.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

