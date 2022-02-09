$0.23 EPS Expected for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.22. Independence Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Independence Realty Trust.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IRT shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 15th. Compass Point raised Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 198.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 24,713 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 119,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 19,407 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.35. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

