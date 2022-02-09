$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.36. Atlassian reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. increased their target price on Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.75.

Shares of TEAM traded up $17.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $335.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,528,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,472. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $198.80 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $337.61 and a 200 day moving average of $368.66. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.30, a P/E/G ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,496,980,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Atlassian by 17.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,036,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,744 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,299,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,323 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 139.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,202,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,921,000 after buying an additional 700,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $192,265,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

