-$0.32 EPS Expected for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will announce ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.31). Redfin reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 390.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Redfin.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RDFN shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Redfin from $68.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.92.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $1,440,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $168,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,814 shares of company stock worth $5,048,279. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Redfin by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Redfin by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Redfin by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Redfin by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Redfin by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

RDFN stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average of $45.02. Redfin has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

