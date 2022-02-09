$0.36 EPS Expected for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Everi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.38. Everi reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,500%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Everi.

Get Everi alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

NYSE EVRI opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.24. Everi has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 586.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,418,000 after buying an additional 2,309,363 shares during the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,752,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,802,000 after buying an additional 813,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Everi by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,691,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,895,000 after purchasing an additional 623,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everi (EVRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.