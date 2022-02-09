$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.28. Resideo Technologies posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 864.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6,868.8% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REZI opened at $24.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 2.50. Resideo Technologies has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $33.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

