$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.28. Resideo Technologies posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.
Shares of REZI opened at $24.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 2.50. Resideo Technologies has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $33.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Resideo Technologies Company Profile
Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Resideo Technologies (REZI)
- Institutions Are Buying Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Limited
- Buy Pfizer Before the Smart Money Catches On to the Plot
- Logitech is Nearing the Bottom Here
- Aw Snap!: The Buy Opportunity on Snap Stock is Disappearing Fast
- Small-Cap CTS Corporation Positioned For Big Business
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resideo Technologies (REZI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.