-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to announce ($0.47) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Nautilus posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 148.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nautilus.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.07 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

NLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 39,087 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Nautilus by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 98,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $183.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average of $8.99.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nautilus (NLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.