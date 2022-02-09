$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.54. HubSpot posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $953.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $773.36.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total transaction of $5,159,462.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,166,705. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $23.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $517.53. 17,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,226. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $583.41 and its 200 day moving average is $672.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.77 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $866.00.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

