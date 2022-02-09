$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) to report earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.14 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Movado Group news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 9,899 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $428,824.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Behzad Soltani sold 7,197 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $322,065.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,354,986 in the last three months. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Movado Group during the third quarter valued at $1,975,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Movado Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,231,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,754,000 after acquiring an additional 73,578 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Movado Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 84,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Movado Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Movado Group stock traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $40.00. 108,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,526. The company has a market cap of $916.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.18. Movado Group has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $48.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

