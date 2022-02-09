$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to announce $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.16 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year sales of $4.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

XRAY stock opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

In related news, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $100,154.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,146,000 after purchasing an additional 109,108 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at about $1,911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after buying an additional 23,736 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 118.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 151,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at about $14,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

