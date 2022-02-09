$1.32 EPS Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will announce $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.43. Ecolab posted earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ecolab.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.66, for a total value of $1,395,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,191 shares of company stock worth $10,566,773 over the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 7.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Ecolab by 9.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,865,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $4.76 on Wednesday, hitting $191.34. 1,130,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,857. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.64. Ecolab has a one year low of $180.37 and a one year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

