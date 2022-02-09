$1.34 EPS Expected for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.36. Madison Square Garden Sports reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 509.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.27). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 905.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MSGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Sports currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,191,000 after purchasing an additional 45,132 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 637,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.6% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 411,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 484.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 407,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,829,000 after acquiring an additional 338,041 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,739,000 after acquiring an additional 184,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

MSGS traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $173.21. 1,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,606. Madison Square Garden Sports has a twelve month low of $152.42 and a twelve month high of $207.09. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.36 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.60.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

