1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.900-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.27 billion-$2.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.35 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.16. The stock had a trading volume of 741,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.34. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $38.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.72.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.45). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLWS has been the topic of several research reports. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Benchmark cut their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $61.00 to $20.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 12,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $429,549.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,952,000 after acquiring an additional 681,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 288.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.