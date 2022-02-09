$100.54 Million in Sales Expected for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to post sales of $100.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.20 million and the highest is $100.95 million. SPS Commerce reported sales of $83.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year sales of $383.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $382.70 million to $383.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $443.35 million, with estimates ranging from $440.10 million to $448.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SPS Commerce.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $124.79 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $91.05 and a 1 year high of $174.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.64 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.83.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $135,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $541,817.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,576 shares of company stock worth $3,668,333. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 300,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,779,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 371,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,944,000 after buying an additional 35,615 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 336.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,151,000 after buying an additional 27,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.