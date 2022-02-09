106,150 Shares in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Bought by Kestrel Investment Management Corp

Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 106,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.50% of Koppers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Koppers in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Koppers during the third quarter worth about $150,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Koppers during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Koppers by 112,183.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KOP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.40. 3,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,904. The company has a market cap of $627.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.97. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.91 and a 12-month high of $39.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average of $31.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koppers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

