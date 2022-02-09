11,253 Shares in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Shares of PSLV opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.16. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

