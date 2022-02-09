$115.56 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will report sales of $115.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.48 million. Triumph Bancorp posted sales of $97.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year sales of $484.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $481.70 million to $485.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $539.36 million, with estimates ranging from $534.20 million to $545.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.81.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $97.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.59. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $136.01.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $1,965,187.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,376,000 after purchasing an additional 151,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,485,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

