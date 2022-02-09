$116.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will announce $116.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.37 billion to $120.00 billion. Amazon.com reported sales of $108.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year sales of $540.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $530.35 billion to $560.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $630.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $610.24 billion to $662.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.09 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,712,599 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $4,445,652,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 339,079.1% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,765 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,059,691,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Amazon.com by 69,241.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,799,545,000 after acquiring an additional 547,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,228.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,247.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,352.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

