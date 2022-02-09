12,666 Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Bought by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 33.0% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 100,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,605,000 after purchasing an additional 53,021 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 676,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,902,000 after purchasing an additional 326,308 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 78,841.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 30,748 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Hologic by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 289,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,390,000 after purchasing an additional 47,360 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic stock opened at $74.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.23 and its 200-day moving average is $74.24. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOLX. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.45.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

