$14.19 Million in Sales Expected for Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) will post sales of $14.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.80 million. Pulmonx posted sales of $9.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full year sales of $48.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.28 million to $49.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $73.07 million, with estimates ranging from $69.08 million to $77.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pulmonx.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LUNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pulmonx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

NASDAQ LUNG traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.39. 260,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,968. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average is $35.57. Pulmonx has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $63.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 10.25.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $324,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $899,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,514. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 107.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 104.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 113.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

