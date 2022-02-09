154,500 Shares in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU) Acquired by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 154,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIERU. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,490,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $682,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $996,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,641,000.

Shares of SIERU stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $12.08.

