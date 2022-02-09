$168.16 Million in Sales Expected for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to post $168.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $168.31 million and the lowest is $168.00 million. Heartland Financial USA posted sales of $169.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year sales of $693.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $691.00 million to $696.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $748.96 million, with estimates ranging from $738.00 million to $759.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.10). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 30.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

HTLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens upgraded Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $51.39. 163,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.21. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $54.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.60%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 388.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.