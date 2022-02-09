2,004 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $334.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.51. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.57.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.