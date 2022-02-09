205,741 Shares in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Bought by Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 205,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FHTX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,061. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,844.22% and a negative return on equity of 81.43%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FHTX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

