21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,544,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 847,188 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 3.33% of 21Vianet Group worth $78,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 25.2% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 12,106,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,909 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,702,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,494 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,084,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $93,744,000 after purchasing an additional 618,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,983,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,958,000 after buying an additional 331,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 64.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,875,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,092,000 after buying an additional 1,512,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VNET. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 21Vianet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

VNET stock opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $44.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.32.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $242.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

21Vianet Group Profile

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

