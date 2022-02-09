23,410 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Bought by EMG Holdings L.P.

EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,410 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in General Motors by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,135,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,203,176,000 after purchasing an additional 704,428 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in General Motors by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,995,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,686,475,000 after purchasing an additional 258,975 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,961,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $788,596,000 after purchasing an additional 923,494 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.91. The company had a trading volume of 810,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,297,910. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.39 and its 200-day moving average is $55.80. General Motors has a 1-year low of $47.07 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

In other news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

