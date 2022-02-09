24,026 Shares in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.05% of Brinker International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $208,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth about $247,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller acquired 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.17.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The business had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

