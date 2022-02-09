$29.21 Million in Sales Expected for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will report $29.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.60 million and the lowest is $16.00 million. CytomX Therapeutics posted sales of $16.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $79.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.85 million to $117.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $75.28 million, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTMX. StockNews.com upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

NASDAQ:CTMX traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $4.60. 19,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,895. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.79. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

