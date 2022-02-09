306,416 Shares in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Acquired by Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 306,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned approximately 0.08% of 23andMe at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ME. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 923.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 783,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 706,633 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. now owns 874,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 89,717 shares in the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ME stock opened at 4.88 on Wednesday. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 1-year low of 3.96 and a 1-year high of 15.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 6.20 and its 200 day moving average is 8.19.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.13 by 0.09. The company had revenue of 55.20 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ME shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on 23andMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on 23andMe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

