3,994 Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 2.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 323,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after acquiring an additional 24,275 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,970,000 after acquiring an additional 72,713 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,687,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Ferrari by 209.6% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $227.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.53. Ferrari has a one year low of $183.82 and a one year high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RACE shares. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.55.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

