3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $163.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $160.01 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.86.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.50%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMM. Citigroup dropped their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

