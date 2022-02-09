$446.15 Million in Sales Expected for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will announce sales of $446.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $445.80 million to $446.50 million. Air Transport Services Group posted sales of $399.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Air Transport Services Group.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.48. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.59.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $97,616.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David R. Soaper acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

