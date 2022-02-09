44,968 Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -79.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $59,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $86,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,219 shares of company stock worth $1,688,418. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

