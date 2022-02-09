46,100 Shares in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Acquired by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 28,886 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,037,000 after acquiring an additional 53,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Shares of PDCO opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.45. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.