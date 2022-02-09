$480.10 Million in Sales Expected for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will announce $480.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $478.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $487.80 million. Veeva Systems reported sales of $396.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $476.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.31 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.11.

NYSE VEEV opened at $231.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.04. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $212.49 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.88, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $527,922.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,791 shares of company stock worth $8,239,218 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,654,000 after acquiring an additional 983,136 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,081,352,000 after acquiring an additional 612,776 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,102,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,932,000 after acquiring an additional 35,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,399,000 after acquiring an additional 258,882 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,484,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,690,000 after purchasing an additional 340,105 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

