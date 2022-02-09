54,038 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,679,000 after buying an additional 1,063,103 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,785,000 after buying an additional 1,239,269 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,590,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,651,000 after buying an additional 806,261 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,642,000 after buying an additional 733,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,863,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,946,000 after buying an additional 40,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

FITB traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.68. The stock had a trading volume of 73,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,350,734. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.85 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.66.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FITB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

